Men’s and women’s national teams of the United States of America shock the world for different reasons.

Within a 24-hour span, both the US national soccer teams garnered news, but for different reasons. The strongly favored United States women’s national team was defeated in the Tokyo Olympics, while the United States men won the CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Team USA’s hopes of winning a gold medal at the Summer Games were dashed Monday when they lost 1-0 to Canada in the semifinals. Alyssa Naeher of the United States was forced to leave the game after 30 minutes due to a knee injury. The game was decided by a penalty kick by Jessie Fleming of Canada.

“It’s a disaster. We just didn’t have it today,” Megan Rapinoe, a star for the United States, told ESPN. “Once again, we’ve made far too many mistakes. I felt like the space was there for us to play, but we couldn’t get into it because there were too many touches or an erroneous touch.

“It’s all part of the game. They only had one attempt on goal, which I believe was a penalty kick, and it appeared to be a penalty kick. So, certainly, it’s a tough pill to swallow. We clearly do not want to lose to Canada. I don’t recall ever losing to Canada.

The women’s team from the United States will battle for bronze on Thursday. After winning gold in 2004, 2008, and 2012, Team USA has failed to reach the gold medal match in the last two Olympics.

Prior to the start of the Olympics, the US women were heavy favorites to win the gold medal in Tokyo.

The men’s team from the United States failed not even qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, although they did win a medal at this year’s Games. The United States defeated Mexico 1-0 in the Gold Cup final on Sunday night, despite the absence of many of the team’s greatest players.

With the top players in Europe, the United States was led to victory in Las Vegas by a junior varsity group. The United States won the World Cup thanks to a header by Miles Robinson in the 117th minute against Mexico.

The men’s team of the United States is on a nine-match winning streak. They’ll try to carry that momentum into next month’s World Cup qualifiers.