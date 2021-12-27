Megumi Fushiguro vs Reggie in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 170 Leaks, Spoilers

The fight between Megumi Fushiguro and Reggie will be the center of the next chapter. The latest “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 170 leaks and spoilers have surfaced, hinting to a fierce encounter.

Ducky, a Twitter user, gave a summary of Chapter 170 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Reggie dodges Fushiguro’s summoning of the elephant and instead throws a fishing net at the opponent.

Reggie kills the remaining bunnies by conjuring blades, but Fushiguro is able to block it using bunnies. Reggie’s method, which he calls “recreating contracts,” allows him to recreate objects from receipt papers.

Reggie also uses the receipt for a three-day stay at a high-end inn to refresh himself in Chapter 170 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” He claims to have a distinct advantage against Fushiguro, who must be weary after employing multiple shikigami.

Fushiguro believes that summoning many shikigami is second nature to him. He does say, though, that he only uses the elephant, and that using it on rabbits is wearing him out in the continuous conflict.

Meanwhile, Reggie observes that Fushiguro is unable to summon a shikigami that has been severely wounded, which explains why he is unable to resurrect the dog. He advises Fushiguro to abandon the fight because it will drag on unnecessarily. They don’t have any high-powered tactics between them.

Fushiguro flees by snatching Nue and flinging her aside. Reggie conjures flying drones to track down his adversary, as well as a motorcycle to pursue Fushiguro on the ground.

He uses the drones’ cameras to track down Fushiguro, who has entered a gym. Reggie mocks him, claiming that the majority of sorcerers are liars.

Two trucks slam through the gym’s wall, almost running over Fushiguro, but he manages to avoid them. Reggie uses knives, radish, and plant vases to assault them. Fushiguro gets assaulted and falls on the ground.

Reggie approaches him and asks if he is willing to trade his points for his life. Reggie is later engulfed in darkness since Fushiguro has encroached on his turf. Fushiguro says at the end of the chapter that he never said he didn’t have any high-power techniques.

Chapter 170 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on January 3rd. Manga Plus and Viz will have the chapter accessible.