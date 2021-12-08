Meghan McCain has been chastised for deleting a tweet about a fire at a Fox News Christmas tree.

Meghan McCain’s reaction to the Fox News Christmas tree fire became a trending topic on Twitter after she tweeted and then deleted a tweet about it.

McCain utilized politics to deliver her message in a tweet she posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to hear about how radical some of you think Republicans are when there are lunatics wandering around New York City lighting fire to the Fox News Christmas tree,” the now-deleted tweet stated.

McCain’s name began to trend on Twitter shortly after, with some mocking her decision to use politics to discuss the burning of a Christmas tree.

“Remind Meghan McCain that if you support insurgencies like the one on January 6th, you’ll never be able to condemn ‘radical behavior.'” One user wrote, “That makes you a hypocrite.”

McCain may have expressed her opinion before understanding more about the incident, according to another source.

“Meghan McCain ALWAYS SPEAKS PRIOR TO THINKING!!” She views a video of a burning #FoxNewsXmasTree and makes baseless charges! The cause of the fire is being investigated, and it could very well be an electrical problem. “#MeghanMcCain should never have another TV show or microphone!” the person wrote.

In the Fox News Christmas tree incident, the New York Police Department detained suspect Craig Tamanaha, 49, on Wednesday morning and charged him with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

The Washington Post reported that Fox News security observed Tamanaha climbing the tree outside the office building, according to an NYPD official.

“When authorities arrived, they saw the individual fleeing the scene, and he was taken into custody without incident,” the spokesperson said.

“Responding FDNY personnel extinguished the fire within the tree without additional injury or incident.” Officials have not revealed any information about the case’s suspected motive.