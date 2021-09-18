Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on September 17th?

Following the failure to generate any winners for the $405 million prize in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, the jackpot will continue to increase. However, one person became an immediate millionaire on the night after matching five numbers in the lottery.

On Friday, September 17th, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 17, 32, 40, 59, 61, with a gold Mega Ball of 18. The Megaplier was set at 3X.

Below is a video of the winning lotto numbers being drawn.

On Friday, the unclaimed jackpot was $405 million, with a cash option of $293.2 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on September 21 at 11 p.m. ET, with a prize pool of $432 million and a cash value of $312.8 million.

On Friday, a player from New Jersey took home the $1 million first prize in Match 5. However, because the player did not use the 3X Megaplier, he or she missed out on the chance to win $3 million.

Aside from the one instant millionaire, the night’s events resulted in a slew of other smaller cash rewards. The Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball, which won $10,000, was hit by 18 players.

Meanwhile, only one player won $30,000 by matching four digits and the gold Mega Ball with the 3X Megaplier. The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

Mega Millions players can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their jackpot rewards.

Those who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands.