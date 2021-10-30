Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on October 29th?

Despite the fact that no one won the $22 million Mega Millions jackpot in Friday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing, one player became an instant millionaire.

On Friday, Oct. 29, the winning numbers were 15, 26, 28, 35, 45, with a gold Mega Ball of 4. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

On Friday night, the unclaimed jackpot was believed to be worth $22 million, with a cash option of $15.5 million. With a cash value of $18.4 million, the Mega Millions jackpot has now risen to an estimated $26 million.

The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will take place at 11 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

On Friday, an Indiana gamer won $1 million after matching five numbers. If the player had played the Match 5 with the 3X Megaplier, however, they would have won $3 million.

The Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball was struck by 12 players, and they each earned $10,000. Only two players, however, correctly matched four numbers plus the gold Mega Ball with the 3X Megaplier to win $30,000. The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

The new drawing comes after a winning Mega Millions ticket for $108 million was claimed by a family in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

The three members of the family, a man, his wife, and her brother, wanted to stay anonymous and picked the $75.2 million cash option. The ticket was purchased at a neighborhood tavern on October 20.

The gang claimed that they usually play $60 per week and were lucky enough to win the grand prize in last week’s drawing. While the three women don’t have any immediate plans for the money, they have stated that they will leave their employment when the time comes.

For the time being, the couple wishes to pay off their mortgage, go on a cruise, buy a new car, and help their children financially. In the meantime, the brother want to visit the Maldives.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.