Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on November 9th?

Following the drawing of the projected $45 million jackpot on Tuesday night, with a cash value of $32.7 million, no one became an instant millionaire. The most recent pull, though, yielded a number of smaller rewards.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the winning numbers were 9, 14, 16, 26, 49, with a gold Mega Ball of 14. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

Since the previous jackpot was not claimed, it is expected to climb to $53 million, with a cash option of $38.5 million. The next drawing will take place at 11 p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 12.

There were no players who were able to match five numbers and win a $1 million prize. Players who hit the Match 5 and the 3X Megaplier would have earned a total of $3 million.

16 players, on the other hand, hit the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball and won $10,000 each. Only four players, however, hit the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball with the 3X Megaplier, resulting in a $30,000 win.

The other Mega Millions jackpots for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

A player must match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination to win the Mega Millions jackpot. Five numbers plus the Mega Ball number make up the six numbers.

The Mega Ball has a number range of one to 25, whereas the five Mega Millions balls have a range of one to 70.

Lottery winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their big prize money. Players who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.