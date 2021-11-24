Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on November 23?

During the Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing, there was no big prize winner for the estimated $83 million jackpot. The current pull, on the other hand, resulted in a slew of lower monetary prize winners.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the winning numbers were 7, 24, 54, 57, 58, with a gold Mega Ball of 6. The Megaplier was 3X, which meant that anyone who bought it tripled their profits.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

The most recent Mega Millions drawing brought in no immediate millionaires.

The winner of Match 5 would have walked away with a $1 million prize. Players who matched five numbers with the 3X Megaplier, on the other hand, would have earned $3 million.

Despite the paucity of millionaires, 13 players won $10,000 when they hit the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, only one player hit Match 4 with the gold Mega Ball and 3X Megaplier, netting them $30,000 in cash.

The remaining rewards for the night ranged from $2 to $1,500.

The Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday was projected to be worth $83 million, with a cash value of $58.6 million. It will continue to rise because it has gone unclaimed. The next lottery drawing will be held on Friday, November 26 at 11 p.m. EST, with a prize pool of $94 million and a cash option of $66.3 million.

People are being duped into believing they are being contacted by the winners of the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, according to Hometownlife.com. The latest drawing comes amid an ongoing scam in which people are being duped into believing they are being contacted by the winners of the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Several people have been contacted by people claiming to be lottery winners who want to share their newfound fortune with strangers. Some of those contacted have been required to provide their driver’s license and social security number.

Kurt Panouses, a Florida tax attorney who collected the jackpot reward for the winners in March, insisted that his clients are not sharing their fortune with outsiders.

A player’s ticket must match the five balls chosen, which are numbered 1 through 70, to win the Mega Millions. They must also match the gold Mega Ball, which is chosen from a batch of 25 balls.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.