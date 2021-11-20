Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on November 19?

The Mega Millions jackpot had risen to $74 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, but no one had won it. There were no first or second place winners, despite the fact that there were numerous minor monetary rewards.

On Friday, Nov. 19, the winning numbers were 5, 23, 52, 53, 59, with a gold Mega Ball of 18. The Megaplier was 5X, which meant that anyone who bought it would get a quintuple payout.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

The most recent Mega Millions drawing brought in no immediate millionaires. Each player who would have hit the Match 5 would have won $1 million. Players who matched five numbers with the 5X Megaplier, on the other hand, would have earned a $5 million jackpot.

Despite the paucity of millionaires, eight players were successful in hitting the Match 4 and the gold Mega Ball, each collecting $10,000.

Meanwhile, just two players hit the Match 4 with the gold Mega Ball and 5X Megapliers, bringing their total prizes to $50,000 for the night. The remaining prizes in the drawing ranged from $2 to $2,500.

Since the most recent Mega Millions jackpot of $74 million, with a cash value of $52.9 million, went unclaimed, it will continue to rise.

The next lottery drawing will be held on Tuesday, November 23 at 11 p.m. EST, with a prize pool of $83 million and a cash option of $59.3 million.

A player’s ticket must match the five balls chosen, which are numbered 1 through 70, to win the Mega Millions. They must also match the gold Mega Ball, which is chosen from a batch of 25 balls.

Mega Millions winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their grand prize lottery prizes. Those who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.