Mega Millions Winning Numbers: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot on December 10th?

After Friday night’s lottery drawing yielded no winner, the Mega Millions prize will rise. The first reward was $135 million, and the grand prize was $135 million.

With a gold Mega Ball of 8, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 23, 25, 40, 42, and 60. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning lotto numbers being drawn.

There were no winners of the lotto drawing who became millionaires overnight. A $1 million prize would be awarded if a player was able to hit the Match 5. A player would have earned $2 million if they had hit the Match 5 with the 2X Megaplier.

The next Mega Millions drawing is expected to be worth $148 million, with a $107.1 million cash option. On Tuesday, the numbers will be drawn.

Despite the fact that there were no overnight millionaires, there were numerous smaller rewards.

Seven players earned $10,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball. Only two players won $20,000 after hitting Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball with a 2X Megaplier buy. The other Mega Millions winners from the evening ranged from $2 to $1,000.

Lottery winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their rewards.

Those who choose for the annuity receive a one-time payment, followed by 29 annual installments that rise by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.