Meet the Season 3 Cast of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.’

The couples on Season 3 of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” believe their lives will be complete if their significant others from America come to their nation after falling in love and maintaining long-distance relationships.

When the TLC series starts on Sunday, viewers will meet two new couples and be reunited with four returning couples who are attempting to take their love to the next level now that they are in the same nation.

Secrets, disclosures, and other circumstances may jeopardize their aspirations for a future together.

Learn more about the stars of the TLC series “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” before tuning in to the Season 3 premiere.

Jenny, 63, of Palm Springs, California, and Sumit, 33, of New York City (India)

Jenny has spent the last two seasons alternating between India and America, but she has now spent a year in India. Despite the fact that Jenny’s visa to stay in the nation has been extended due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple is still on a tight timetable to get Sumit’s parents to approve their relationship. Sumit’s mother has offered to move in with the two and educate Jenny how to be a typical Indian daughter-in-law to speed up the process.

Corey (Mill A, Wa.) and Evelin (Mill A, Wa.) are 34 and 28 years old, respectively (Ecuador)

Following the coronavirus lockdown, the returning couple can finally start arranging their wedding. Despite the progress, the pair is having difficulties after Corey claimed that while Evelin and he were on a break, he came close to hooking up with a lady in Peru. Evelin, on the other hand, is hiding a significant secret of her own.

Steven, 25, and Alina, 20, both from Salt Lake City, Utah (Russia)

The new pair is bringing their long-distance love story to the “90 Day Fiancé” brand for the first time. Steven is a Mormon who is leaving his life in the United States to live with Alina in Russia. Steven and Alina have been together for a year and are ready to marry. They met on a language app. When their intentions to marry in Russia are thwarted by the coronavirus outbreak, the two opt to marry in Turkey. Unfortunately, the vacation exposes some serious flaws in their relationship, threatening to put an end to their happily ever after.

Victor, 38, and Ellie, 45, both of Seattle, Washington (Colombia)

When Ellie went on a trip to South America, the new couple met and fell in love. After that, I’ll continue. Brief News from Washington Newsday.