MD-87 Houston Only two minor injuries were reported after a jet bound for the ALCS crashed in Boston.

According to KHOU 11, the plane never took off and rolled over a fence before catching fire in a nearby field in Waller County, Texas. There were 18 passengers and three crew members on board, all of whom were able to safely exit the plane. Only two people were transferred by local authorities due to minor injuries.

The flight was set to depart from Houston Executive Airport for Boston in time for the American League Championship Series between the Red Sox and the Astros. At roughly 11 a.m. EST, the flight was cleared to take off.

The plane’s owner, who had not been recognized, was said to be on board. According to ABC13, Flair Builders corporate executive J. Alan Kent was also on board.

The fire had been put out since the crash, but the area was still being avoided. The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The cause of the crash is still unknown.

CenterPoint Energy, the utility company, reported a 1,800-customer disruption caused by the jet colliding with an overhead power line. According to ABC13, it’s unclear whether the power line contributed to the crash, but all but 17 customers had their power restored.