Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, and Kris Bryant are among the top targets at the MLB trade deadline.

Before the MLB trade deadline on Friday, some of baseball’s top players might be moved. The Washington Nationals are said to be willing to part with a few of their studs for the appropriate price, while the Chicago Cubs are considering trading their only All-Star position player.

The Cubs have long been considered to be sellers at the 2021 trade deadline, trying to offload its top players who are about to leave for free agency. The Nationals have struggled this season, leading them to consider trades for players like Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.

Turner has one more season of arbitration before becoming a free agency in the winter of 2022, while Scherzer is in the penultimate year of his contract. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Nationals are willing to sell any player except Juan Soto because they have a 45-54 record and are long bets to get back into the NL East competition.

The Nats have sent a message to the other teams: Everyone is available except Juan Soto. Trea Turner isn’t with Soto since the team hasn’t been able to lock him up in the past. TT is generating a lot of attention, according to @chelsea janes.

With so many shortstops hitting free agency this winter and Turner having only one year of control left, it’s difficult to see them earning such a big haul. However, in terms of fWAR, he ranks second among all MLB SS. Even though it sounds like he’ll be the most impact player available this week,

Almost every contender could use extra starting pitching, making Scherzer a good fit for a number of teams in the league. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Tampa Bay Rays have had preliminary negotiations regarding Scherzer.

Even at 37 years old, Scherzer is still one of baseball’s top pitchers. In 105.0 innings, the three-time Cy Young Award winner had a 2.83 ERA and 142 strikeouts. The National League’s All-Star Game was started by Scherzer.

The Rays are in first place in the AL wild card race and are 1.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East. Only three AL teams have had their starters throw fewer innings than Tampa Bay.

The Seattle Mariners have been mentioned by MLB.com’s Jon Morosi as a possible contender for Turner. Seattle is only a game behind the Oakland Athletics for the second AL wild-card slot after more than 60% of the season.

Turner leads the league in total bases, with a.320/.368/.519 batting line, 18 home runs, and a.320/.368/.519 slugging percentage. Brief News from Washington Newsday.