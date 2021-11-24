Match Between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in 2021: Start Time, TV Channel, and Odds

On Thanksgiving weekend, the fifth edition of “The Match” will take place. When Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau face off, golf’s biggest rivalry is on display.

The one-on-one golf tournament begins at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The match will be televised on TNT, TBS, and HLN. With WatchTNT, viewers may also watch a live stream.

Neither PGA Tour pro is given a significant advantage. At FanDuel Sportsbook, DeChambeau is a small betting favorite with -116 odds. Given Koepka’s -112 odds of winning, the match is practically a toss-up.

DeChambeau is ranked No. 7 in the world. The week before the tournament, Koepka is ranked 16th. After missing the cut in two consecutive tournaments, the latter is hoping to reclaim his form in Las Vegas.

“I’ve been playing poorly for a long time, so I’m just trying to play my way out of it and figure it out,” Koepka told ESPN earlier this month. “”Hopefully, we’ll be able to emerge on the other side shortly.” In his last eight tournaments, Koepka has finished outside of the top 20.

This is only the second time The Match has been solely a head-to-head match between two professional golfers. When the tournament originally started on the day after Thanksgiving in 2018, Phil Mickelson required 22 holes to beat Tiger Woods.

“I think it’ll be historic,” DeChambeau told Sports Illustrated, “and it’ll be the first time a real rivalry, other than Tiger and Phil, comes to a bit of a climax, or maybe it won’t.” “This is the first time it’s been talked up to this extent and there’s been animosity toward one another.” Perhaps we’ll be able to have a friendly rivalry on the golf course. It won’t be a boxing battle, but it will undoubtedly be entertaining.” DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers defeated Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in a game in July.