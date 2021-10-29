Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook changed its name to “Meta.”

Facebook’s name will be changed to Meta, according to Mark Zuckerberg, in order to “encompass” all the firm does. The name of the company’s existing Facebook app will not change.

The news comes as Zuckerberg unveiled his plans for the metaverse, which will include virtual and augmented reality headsets. Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook itself, and virtual reality company Oculus will all be rebranded as part of the relaunch. The restructure is analogous to Google’s formation of Alphabet in 2015.

Facebook has put $10 billion into its 2021 project, more than doubling its safety and security budget.

The move comes after stolen documents revealed that the corporation was aware of the risks associated with their drugs. https://t.co/m7gccJFj38 “Right now, our brand is so closely associated with one product that it can’t reasonably represent everything we’re doing today, let alone in the future,” Zuckerberg explained.

“We anticipate the metaverse will be the mobile internet’s replacement,” Zuckerberg stated.

Users will also be able to design their avatars and digital areas on the platform. “When I send my parents a video with my kids, they’ll feel like they’re right there with us, not peeking through a small window,” Zuckerberg said, adding that the only way to understand the metaverse is to experience it firsthand.

Facebook also intends to investigate NFTs and what the company can do with cryptocurrency.