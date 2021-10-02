Mahatma Gandhi Quotes: Inspiring Words From India’s Iconic Leader.

The name Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as “Mahatma” Gandhi, is still associated with nonviolent resistance. He utilized this strategy to force India’s independence from British domination.

Gandhi’s teachings are being followed more than 70 years after his death. Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., and James Lawson were among those who were impressed by his words.

On the 152nd anniversary of Gandhi’s birth, Brainy Quote and Biography have created a list of some of the most inspiring quotations from the leader and campaigner.