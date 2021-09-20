Lines for Week 3 of the NFL in 2021: Point Spreads, Betting Odds, and Schedule

Through two weeks of the 2021 NFL season, seven teams are unbeaten. The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t lost yet, but a couple of 2-0 teams have performed far better than predicted.

After missing the playoffs last year, the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers are all undefeated. Early Week 3 betting odds indicate that this will be the case through the end of September.

The first game on the Week 3 schedule has Carolina as a big road favorite. Following a 26-7 thrashing of the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers are laying a touchdown in Houston. In the absence of injured quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the Texans will almost certainly have to start quarterback Davis Mills.

In Week 3, Denver is the only team with a double-digit point spread, laying 10.5 points against the visiting New York Jets. The Broncos have already won two games on the road this season. Zach Wilson’s five interceptions have led to a total of 20 points for the 0-2 Jets.

To begin the season, Las Vegas has pulled off two upsets. The Raiders have a home-field advantage over the Miami Dolphins, who may play without Tua Tagovailoa. With a rib injury, Miami’s quarterback left the team’s 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns are all more than a touchdown favorites.

In Week 3’s headline matchup, Tampa Bay is a small underdog. The Buccaneers will go to Los Angeles to face the Rams, who are still unbeaten. The Super Bowl champions have scored at least 30 points in every game in their nine-game winning streak, which dates back to last season.

On Sunday night, the San Francisco 49ers are favored over the Green Bay Packers. The Week 3 meeting between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens has yet to be scheduled, with Green Bay and Detroit wrapping up their Week 2 schedule Monday night.

From FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the betting lines for all of the Week 3 games, including point spreads and totals.

Thursday, September 23rd

43.5 points, Carolina Panthers (-7) against Houston Texans

Sunday, Sept. 26 and Thursday, Sept. 27

Tennessee Titans (50.5) at Indianapolis Colts (+4.5)

Kansas City Chiefs (+7) at Los Angeles Chargers, 54.5

Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5) at Arizona Cardinals, 52

43.5 New Orleans Saints (+3) vs. New England Patriots

New York Giants (+3) at Atlanta Falcons, 48.5

Buffalo Bills (46.5) vs Washington Football Team (+8.5)

Cleveland Browns (46.5) at Chicago Bears (+7.5)

45.5 points, Cincinnati Bengals (+4.5) against Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings (-1.5) at Seattle Seahawks, 55.5

Buccaneers of Tampa Bay (+1.5) at.