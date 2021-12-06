Lines for the 2021-2022 College Football Bowl Game: Early Point Spreads, Betting Odds, and TV Schedule

There are still plenty of possibilities to wager on college football with 42 games on the 2021-22 bowl game calendar. In the College Football Playoff, Alabama and George are favorites. In some of the most anticipated bowl games, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Ole Miss are favorites.

All of the bowl games’ schedules, as well as point lines and betting totals from several bookmakers, are available here.

Friday, December 17th

Middle Tennessee +9.5 vs. Toledo, 53 in the Bahamas Bowl (12 p.m. EST on ESPN)

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, 62.5 (6 p.m. EST on ESPN2), Cure Bowl

Saturday, December 18th

Appalachian State -2.5 against. Western Kentucky, 67 (11 a.m. EST on ESPN) Boca Raton Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky, 67 (11 a.m. EST on ESPN)

Jackson State -11.5 vs. Prairie View A&M, 41.5 (12 p.m. EST on ABC) in the Celebration Bowl

UTEP 52, Fresno State -12.5 (2:15 p.m. EST on ESPN) New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State -12.5 vs. UTEP (2:15 p.m. EST on ESPN)

No. 13 BYU vs. No. 54.5 UAB in the Independence Bowl (3:30 p.m. EST on ABC)

Eastern Michigan +8.5 vs. Liberty, 57.5 (5:45 p.m. EST on ESPN) in the LendingTree Bowl

7:30 p.m. EST on ABC, LA Bowl: Oregon State -8 vs. Utah State, 64.5

No. 23 Louisiana -5 vs. Marshall, 51.5 (9:15 p.m. EST on ESPN) in the New Orleans Bowl

Tulsa -9.5 vs. Old Dominion, 51 (2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN) Monday, Dec. 20Myrtle Beach Bowl: Tulsa -9.5 vs. Old Dominion, 51 (2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Kent State +3.5 vs. Wyoming, 59 (3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 22Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri +3.5 vs. Army, 59.6 (8 p.m. EST on ESPN) Frisco Bowl: No. 24 San Diego State +1.5 vs. UTSA, 49 (7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN)

Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) -3.5 vs. North Texas, 52.5 (3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN) Thursday, Dec. 23

Florida -7.5 vs. UCF, 57 (7 p.m. EST on ESPN) Gasparilla Bowl

Hawaii Bowl: Memphis -3.5 vs. Hawaii, 60.5 (8 p.m. EST on ESPN) Friday, Dec. 24

Camellia Bowl: Ball State +3.5 vs. Georgia State, 50 (2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN) Saturday, Dec. 25

Western Michigan +6 vs. Nevada, 65.5 (11 a.m. EST on ESPN) on Monday, Dec. 27Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan +6 vs. Nevada, 65.5 (11 a.m. EST on ESPN)

East Carolina +3.5 vs. Boston College, 49.5 (2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN) Military Bowl

No. 20 Houston +3 vs. Auburn, 52 (12 p.m. EST on ESPN)Birmingham Bowl: No. 20 Houston +3 vs. Auburn, 52 (12 p.m. EST on ESPN)

Air Force +1.5 vs. Louisville, 54.5 (3:15 p.m. EST on ESPN) First Responder Bowl

6:45 p.m. EST on ESPN, Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech +8 vs. Mississippi State, 60

No. 18 North Carolina State vs. UCLA, 59.5 (8 p.m. EST on FOX) Holiday Bowl

Minnesota -5 vs. West Virginia 45 (10:15 p.m.) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.