Lin-Manuel Miranda Explains Why Colorism Criticism in ‘In the Heights’ Won’t Suffocate His Creativity.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the author of the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” will not let criticism restrict his creativity; instead, he aims to embrace the fact that people are free to express their views.

Miranda received a barrage of criticism last summer after the debut of the film adaption of the Broadway play “In the Heights.” Miranda was accused of colorism at the time for not including adequate Afro-Latinx representation.

Miranda apologized for “the hurt and frustration over colorism” after the harsh feedback.

Miranda confesses to having lear in a new interview with the New Yorker.