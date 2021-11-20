Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

On Saturday night, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” starring Mary Antonini and Michael Xavier, will premiere as part of Lifetime’s Christmas Movies.

Fans will know Xavier, who has been in multiple Lifetime films, including “Christmas on Wheels” and “Radio Christmas,” as well as other films including “Beware of the Midwife,” “Tempted By Danger,” and “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.” In addition, he has appeared in the Netflix film “Christmas Inheritance” and the Hallmark film “A Christmas Treasure.” Antonini’s appearance in the Lifetime film “Revenge Delivered” may be familiar to fans, but she also appeared in Hallmark’s “On The 12th Date of Christmas.” Alex Poch-Goldin (“Cheerleader Abduction”) and Stephanie Sy (“A Winter Getaway”) also star.

So, what will happen when these two stars collaborate on their debut project? Let’s have a look.

A summary reads, “Emma (Antonini) is a skilled designer who finds herself too busy to return home for the holidays after her work gets the eye of design guru Kate Marguiles (Sy), much to her father, Tom (Poch-Goldin) dismay.”

Her feelings may change, though, if someone from her past decides to make it his mission to bring her back to where she belongs.

The synopsis reads, “When her ex-boyfriend and childhood best friend Aaron (Xavier) returns home from active military duty, he makes it his mission to get her home to share their Christmas traditions.”

Will Aaron be able to persuade Emma to return home?

“You Make it Feel Like Christmas” airs on Lifetime on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.