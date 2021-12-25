Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Writing Around The Christmas Tree’ Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast

“Writing Around the Christmas Tree,” starring Krystal Joy Brown and Curtis Hamilton, is the final new premiere of Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event for the 2021 holiday season.

The season’s final film will be a Christmas treat starring actors who fans may recognize from prior productions but with whom they are likely unfamiliar. Brown has previously been in Lifetime’s “Psycho Stripper,” as well as Hallmark’s “One Royal Holiday” and as Netossa in “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.” Fans may recognize Hamilton from his part as Dr. Dre in Lifetime’s 2016 film “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge, & Michel’le,” but he is most recognized for his most recent role as Aric on “Insecure.” So, what can fans expect from these two in their debut collaboration?