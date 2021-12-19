Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Under The Christmas Tree’ Trailer, Cast, and Synopsis

The debut of “Under the Christmas Tree,” starring Elise Bauman and Tattiawna Jones, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

The film will be a pleasure for fans because it will allow them to experience a new tale with an LGBTQ couple, the first of the season on Lifetime, as well as introduce them to two actors who have never been on the network before. Bauman is known for his roles in the upTV movies “Love in Translation” and “Designed with Love,” as well as the Hallmark Channel movie “A New Year’s Resolution.” In addition, she appeared in the film “Below Her Mouth.” Jones is best known for her roles as Ava on “Lost in Space” and Dr. Simone Lightbourne on “The 100.” Fans will also be treated to a treat because both women appear on an episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” marking the second time they’ve appeared on screen together.

Ricki Lake (“Hairspray”) also appears in the film.

So, what can moviegoers expect from this film? Let’s have a look.

“When Charlie finds the perfect tree for the Main Governor’s Holiday Celebration—right in Alma’s back yard,” according to a description, “marketing whiz Alma Beltran (Bauman) and Christmas tree whisperer Charlie Freemont (Jones) cross paths.” “As the enchanted tree and some Christmas fairy dust from the town’s pâtissiére extraordinary (Lake) bring out the best in them and stimulate each other to take leaps of faith and battle for love and Christmas magic, romantic sparks soon fly between the two women.” “Under the Christmas Tree” premieres on Lifetime on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.