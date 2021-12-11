Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘The Holiday Fix Up’ Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast

The debut of “The Holiday Fix Up,” starring Jana Kramer and Ryan McPartlin, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans will enjoy the cast of this picture since they will recognize both stars, who have been regulars in the Lifetime holiday movie schedule in recent years.

Kramer has also been in “Christmas in Mississippi,” “Christmas in Louisiana,” and “A Welcome Home Christmas.” She is best remembered for her role as Alex Dupre on “One Tree Hill” in the later seasons. She also starred in “Soccer Mom Madam,” a non-holiday flick. In the meantime, McPartlin has appeared in films such as “Heaven Sent,” “Twinkle All the Way,” and “Once Upon a Main Street.” He’s also renowned for his performances on “Devious Maids” as Kyle and “L.A.’s Finest” as Patrick McKenna. Maria Menounos (“One Tree Hill”) also has a role in the film.

So, what happens in the movie? Let’s have a look.

According to the synopsis, “when Sam (Kramer), the designer behind a successful home renovation show, returns to her hometown during the holidays to help remodel the Bell Harbor Inn, she is teamed with Coop (McPartlin) as her main contractor.” “The only problem is that he’s the one who broke her heart, and she got away.” As they work together, they find themselves drawn to each other once more, but the faults of their pasts will loom and threaten them once more.

The summary reads, “Sparks fly as they labor together to complete the improvements in time for the inn’s annual Christmas Eve Harborfest.” “Will they be able to put their past sins behind them and build a future together?” “The Holiday Fix Up” premieres on Lifetime on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.