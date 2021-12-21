Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘The Christmas Ball’ Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast

The debut of “The Christmas Ball,” starring Deidre Mullins, Nick Hendrix, and Carol Langrishe, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans will enjoy the film because it will introduce them to the stars for the first time, as they have yet to participate in a Lifetime film. Mullins is best recognized for her roles in “The Dark Mile” and “Will,” while Hendrix is best remembered for his roles as Billy Wallace on “The Crown” and in “The Midsomar Murders.” Caroline Langrishe (“Doctors”) also has a role in the film.

So, what can moviegoers expect from this film? Let’s have a look.

“When lead dancer Clare Fitsgerald (Mullins) is let go before the Nutcracker’s Christmas season, she is upset and jumps at the chance to see her Aunt Bridget (Langrishe) in England during the holidays,” according to the description. “She meets Liam (Hendrix), a local historian and lecturer who is assisting Aunt Bridget in preserving the family manor.” Clare resolves to encourage her aunt to do something extreme after learning more about the history of her family’s estate—and may discover a special gift for herself in terms of romance.

“When Claire discovers that the manor used to have Christmas Regency balls, Aunt Bridget suggests that they host one as part of Liam’s presentation to the preservation society,” the synopsis reads. “While working together, Clare and Liam waltz into a new romance.” “The Christmas Ball” premieres on Lifetime on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.