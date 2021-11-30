Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Saying Yes To Christmas’: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

With the launch of “Saying Yes to Christmas,” starring Erika Prevost and Romaine Waite, the Lifetime Christmas movies continue.

This film should delight fans because it is likely to be their first introduction to Prevost, as this is her debut Lifetime picture. Sloane on “The Next Step” and Brianna Bradley on “Dare Me” are two of her prior roles. Fans may recognize Waite from the film “The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel,” in which he starred. Mitch from “The Holiday Calendar” and “A Perfect Christmas” is another well-known character. So, what’s going to happen in this movie? Let’s have a look.

A summary reads, “A miraculous Christmas victory causes career-obsessed June (Prevost) to say ‘Yes’ to every offer while she’s home for the holidays.” “However, old passions are resurrected when an old flame, Blake (Waite), joins her frenetic schedule of Christmas festivities. June must decide whether to follow her love in her hometown or follow her work and life in the city.” “Saying Yes to Christmas” premieres on Lifetime on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.