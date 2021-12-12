Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘People Presents: Blending Christmas’: Trailer, Synopsis, Cast

The debut of “People Presents: Blending Christmas,” starring Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans will enjoy the picture because they are likely familiar with Duff, who has been in a number of films. “Deadly Delusion,” “The Bachelor Next Door,” “Naughty & Nice,” and “Christmas Belle” are some of the films from which fans may recognize her. If you’ve seen any Hallmark movies, you could remember O’Connell. “With Love, Christmas” and “Christmas Made To Order” are two of the network’s films in which he has appeared. Other holiday films in which he has appeared include “Candy Coated Christmas” and “This Is Our Christmas.” In addition to Beth Broderick (“Always and Forever Christmas”), Greg Evigan (“The Christmas Listing”), Telma Hopkins (“Christmas Hotel”), and Jennifer Elise Cox (“A Secret Service Christmas”), the film stars Beth Broderick (“Always and Forever Christmas”), Greg Evigan (“The Christmas Listing”), Telma Hopkins (“Christmas Hotel”), and Jennifer Elise Cox (“Christmas Hotel”). A “Brady Bunch” reunion of sorts will also take place in the film, with Barry Williams (Greg Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady), Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady), and Robbie Rist (Cousin Oliver) all starring.

What happens when such a large cast comes together for this film? Let’s have a look.

According to the description, “The Hacienda de la Sierra is Emma’s (Duff) favorite spot to spend the holiday season, and her boyfriend Liam (O’Connell) has been secretly plotting to propose to her there, surrounded by both their families.” “When Emma arrives, she is overjoyed to see the entire family.” Unfortunately, happiness is short-lived.

The summary reads, “Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and the families are soon squabbling over every detail!” “The added stress of blending the two families takes its toll on Emma and Liam, who begin to doubt their own relationship.” Now that they’ve realized the problems they’ve created, the families will understand they need to put their differences aside and work together if Emma and Liam’s love is to be saved. Will they be able to conjure up some festive cheer before it’s too late? “People Presents: Blending Christmas” airs on Lifetime on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.