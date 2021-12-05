Lifetime Movie Premiere of ‘My Favorite Christmas Melody’: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

The debut of “My Favorite Christmas Melody,” starring Mya and Rainbow Sun Francks, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming extravaganza tonight.

Fans will be taken on a journey with this musical film, as it will be their first time witnessing Mya in a Lifetime film. Mya is primarily known for her work as a vocalist, though she has acted before, most notably in the film “Chicago,” in which she played Mona. “Case of the Ex,” “My Love is Like…Wo,” “Take Me There,” and “Lady Marmalade” are just a few of the hit tracks and collaborations. This will be not only her first Lifetime picture, but also her first in the holiday movie circuit.

Fans may recognize Rainbow Sun Francks from a variety of different television roles, but he is no stranger to the Lifetime holiday film scene. In the 2020 film “A Christmas Exchange,” he co-starred with Laura Vandervoort. So, what’s going to happen in this movie? Let’s have a look.

“Abby (Mya), once a talented singer-songwriter, now finds herself composing uninspiring jingles for commercials,” according to the synopsis. “As she prepares to return home for the holidays, the local high school music teacher enlists her assistance in saving the school’s arts program.” What Abby doesn’t realize is that this new enterprise could be exactly what she needs to recover her life and find success once more.

The summary reads, “In the process, Aby rediscovers her voice and regains the confidence to pursue her aspirations, while also allowing the prospect of love in.”

“My Favorite Christmas Melody” airs on Lifetime on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.