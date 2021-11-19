Lifetime Movie Premiere of ‘Dancing Through The Snow’: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

On Friday night, “Dancing Through the Snow,” starring AnnaLynne McCord and Colin Lawrence, will premiere as part of Lifetime’s Christmas Movies.

McCord’s prior performances on Lifetime will be recognized by fans, who will remember her as Naomi Clark on “90210” and Melanie Warner on “Secrets and Lies.” She appeared in the films “Anniversary Nightmare” and “Feliz NaviDAD” earlier. While Lawrence is new to Lifetime, some may remember him. He has starred in three Hallmark movies: “Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa,” “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy,” and “Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing,” in addition to playing John “Preacher” Middleton on “Virgin River” and Coach Clayton on “Riverdale.” Also starring is Bianca Lawrence (“Kite Festival of Love”).

So, what will happen when these two collaborate on their first project?

Let’s have a look.

According to the synopsis, “Michael Foster (Colin Lawrence) is a firefighter and devoted father of 8-year-old Lily (Bianca Lawrence), an aspiring ballerina.” “After a video of Michael and Lily doing an adorable ballet dance goes viral, Michael becomes the most eligible bachelor, with ladies from all over the world wanting to date this adorable father.” “However, Lily’s ballet teacher, Olivia (McCord), is the only lady Michael has eyes for.” Michael must now find a way to dance his way into her heart over the holidays. Will he be able to achieve his goal and fulfill his Christmas wish? “Dancing Through the Snow” premieres on Lifetime on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.