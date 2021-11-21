Lifetime Movie Premiere of ‘Baking Spirits Bright’: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

On Sunday night, “Baking Spirits Bright,” starring Reka Sharma and Dion Johnstone, will premiere as part of Lifetime’s Christmas Movies.

Sharma has previously appeared in the Lifetime films “To Have And To Hold” and “Her Dark Past,” but she is best known for her role as Commander Landry in “Star Trek: Discovery.” Johnstone, on the other hand, is likely to be unfamiliar to audiences, with his most famous performances to date including Craig Brooks on “Star Falls” and Erik Whitley on “Sweet Magnolias,” as well as roles in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries feature “A Family Christmas Gift.” Other actors in the cast include Aadila Dosani (“A Sugar & Spice Holiday”), Praneet Akilla (“Nancy Drew”), Manoj Sood (“Poisoned Love: The Stacy Castor Story”), and Nimet Kanji (“Coyote Creek Christmas”).

So, what happens when these two superstars join forces? Let’s have a look.

“Despite the fall in its popularity as America’s most-gifted holiday dessert,” a synopsis states, Mira Varma (Sharma) takes pleasure in her family’s business of creating fruitcakes.

Mira is put to the test when she finds that her parents are losing faith and believe that an outsider may help them restore their previous splendor.

“When Mira’s parents employ Brady Phillips (Johnstone) and his high-powered marketing firm to boost sales for the holidays,” the synopsis concludes, “Mira must struggle to keep the heart of the company she loves so passionately.”

“Baking Spirits Bright” premieres on Lifetime on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.