Lifetime Movie Premiere of ‘An Ice Wine Christmas’: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

With the debut of its first new festive film, “An Ice Wine Christmas,” the It’s A Wonderful Lifetime programming event officially kicks off for the 2021 holiday season. The film, which stars Roselyn Sánchez and Lyriq Bent, will be released on Friday night.

The stars starting off this event may be familiar to Lifetime viewers, but they aren’t all from the network’s shows. Sanchez is well-known to Lifetime viewers thanks to her four-season portrayal as Carmen Luna on the network’s “Devious Maids,” as well as her appearance in the film “Death of a Vegas Showgirl.” Another prominent role was Elena Delgado on the CBS drama “Without A Trace,” which aired for seven seasons.

Bent, meanwhile, may be most recognized for his appearance as Jamie on “She’s Gotta Have It” in the film “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B,” but he has also appeared in a number of other television shows.

So, what happens when these two collaborate on their first endeavor, as well as their first Lifetime Christmas movie? Fans should expect plenty of wine and some heartwarming Christmas cheer, according to the summary.

“Camila (Sanchez), one of Philadelphia’s finest wine sommeliers, returns to her hometown of Evergreen, NY, for the town’s annual Ice Wine Christmas festival and harvest. Camila spends time with her mother Sunny (Maria del Mar) and sister Beth (AnnaMaria Demara), who maintains the local winery for Henry (Richard Fitzpatrick), Camila’s old ice skating mentor,” according to the synopsis. “However, Camila realizes that changes are on the way as Henry prepares to retire and scale back the Christmas Festival. Beth just hired wine expert Declan (Bent), who aims to expand the operation to year-round production. Camila discusses her passion for Christmas and what an authentic ice wine harvest can bring with Declan, believing in the significance of keeping the romance of ‘Christmas in a bottle.’ ” Will the ice wine harvest rekindle not only the festival but also a new romance? “An Ice Wine Christmas” premieres on Lifetime on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.