Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Miracle In Motor City’: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

With the launch of “Miracle in Motor City,” starring Tia Mowry, Mark Taylor, and Smokey Robinson, the Lifetime Christmas Movies continue.

The film will be a delight for fans of Robinson’s music, not just because he is a legend, but also because of the other cast members. Fans will remember Mowry, who has been acting since she was a teen with her twin sister, Tamera, and most recently appeared on Lifetime in the shows “A Very Vintage Christmas” and “My Christmas Inn.” She also appeared in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries feature “A Gingerbread Romance,” as well as the Netflix series “Family Reunion” and the film “A Family Reunion Christmas.” Taylor’s roles in the Lifetime films “Next Door Nightmare” and “Tempted By Danger” may be familiar to viewers. He’s also appeared in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Memories of Christmas” and the Hallmark Channel’s “A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado.” So, what happens in the movie? Let’s have a look.

“When Amber Dupont (Mowry) takes command of her church’s annual Christmas pageant, she bites off more than she can chew and accidentally pledges to offer a special performance by Motown Legend Smokey Robinson,” according to the film’s synopsis. “When Amber’s best friends recruit the help of her previous flame Eddie (Taylor), the two reunite in a quest to find Smokey and persuade him to appear. With time running out, family, friends, and Smokey Robinson pull together to put on the most unique pageant yet.” “Miracle in Motor City” premieres on Lifetime on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.