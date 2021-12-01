Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Match Made In Mistletoe’: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

The debut of “Match Made in Mistletoe,” starring Natalie Lisinska and Damon Runyan, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans who have yet to see Lisinska in other projects will be thrilled to learn that she will be making her Lifetime debut in this picture. While she may be new to the network, she may be recognized from her previous roles, which include those in the Hallmark Channel films “Under the Autumn Moon” and “Christmas in Angel Falls” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. She is also renowned for her role in “Orphan Black” as Aynsley Norris. Fans of Lifetime will remember her co-star from some of the network’s non-holiday programming. “A Killer In My Home,” “The Cheerleader Escort,” and “My Mother’s Killer Boyfriend” are just a few of her previous roles. While he has appeared in those films more frequently, he is no stranger to holiday fare, having previously appeared in “The Magical Christmas Shoes.” “The Christmas Chalet” on upTV, “Christmas Festival of Ice” on Hallmark Channel, and “Sound of Christmas” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are among the other holiday flicks.

This will be the first time the two have collaborated on a film.

So, what can fans anticipate? Let’s have a look.

According to the synopsis, “When talented interior designer Emily Barnes (Lisinska) is engaged by a foreign embassy in DC to decorate for their annual winter charity gala, the newly appointed ambassador Magnus Andersson’s (Runyan)’minimalist’ approach causes a roadblock between them.” “An unexpected relationship emerges between the two as Emily’s undeniable love for the winter season begins to thaw his heart.” “Match Made in Mistletoe” premieres on Lifetime on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.