Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Maps And Mistletoe’ Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast

The debut of “Maps and Mistletoe,” starring Humberly González and Ronnie Row, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans may know the film’s stars, who have both previously acted in Lifetime films but are fresh to the Christmas movie scene there. Gonzalez is best known for her role as Sophie on the smash Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia.” She has also appeared in the film “Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story.” Rowe appeared in the Lifetime film “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” as one of the Clark Sisters. Other roles include Lt. R.A. Bryce on “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Jingle Bell Bride” on Hallmark Channel. So, what can moviegoers expect from this release? Let’s have a look.

“Emilia Martin (Gonzalez), a school map cartographer, has plans for a quiet Christmas at home until her boss assigns her a last-minute project: drawing a novelty treasure map of the North Pole,” according to the synopsis. “Emilia seeks the help of North Pole explorer Drew Campbell (Rose), who grudgingly agrees to assist her.” Of course, as they collaborate, sparks ignite in unexpected ways that neither of them could have foreseen.

The synopsis concludes, “As the two work together, they uncover more than either of them ever expected.”

Lifetime’s “Maps and Mistletoe” premieres Monday at 8 p.m. EST.