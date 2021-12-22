Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘It Takes A Christmas Village’ Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast

The debut of “It Takes A Christmas Village,” starring Brooke Nevin and Corey Sevier, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans may know Sevier, who has become a regular on the Christmas film circuit in recent years, particularly on Lifetime. “Four Christmases and a Wedding,” “Grounded for Christmas,” and “Matchmaker Christmas” are among the projects that have been completed there. He’s also been in the Hallmark holiday movies “Heart of the Holidays” and “Northern Lights of Christmas,” as well as the non-holiday movie “The Art of Us.” Fans may have seen him on upTV’s “Love in Translation” recently. Fans may recognize Nevin from the Lifetime film “Her Secret Family Killer,” but she had previously worked primarily with Hallmark. “Crashing Through the Snow,” “Jingle Around the Clock,” “The Christmas Cure,” “Hometown Hero,” and “Journey Back to Christmas” are among her credits. Also starring is Alli Chung (“Secret Society of Second Born Royals”).

So, what can fans expect to see in this film? Let’s have a look.

According to the description, “in order to make the town’s Christmas market a reality, Mayor Alex Foster (Nevin) must persuade the reclusive Darcy Hawkins (Sevier) to rent out his family’s historic mill, which is no easy task due to a long-running family dispute.” “However, as Alex gradually chisels away at Darcy’s icy façade, their affections expand beyond the town’s curiosity, propelling this unexpected pair to the prospect of love.” “It Takes A Christmas Village” airs on Lifetime on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.