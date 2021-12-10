Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Holiday In Santa Fe’ Trailer, Synopsis, and Cast

The premiere of “Holiday in Santa Fe,” starring Mario Lopez, Emeraude Toubia, Aimee Garcia, and Gia Lopez, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming extravaganza tonight.

Fans will not only enjoy watching some real-life father/daughter action (Gia Lopez is Mario Lopez’s daughter) play out on screen, but they will also get to see some fresh faces while watching the film. While they may recognize Mario Lopez from his days as A.C. Slater on “Saved By the Bell” (a role he is currently returning on the Peacock revival) or from his past Lifetime holiday features, “Feliz NaviDAD” and “A Very Merry Toy Store,” he may be the only one they are familiar with.

Toubia makes her Lifetime debut with this film, although fans may recognize her from earlier projects such as Hallmark’s “Love in the Sun” and the drama “Shadowhunters,” in which she played Isabelle Lightwood. Garcia is most known for her role as Ella Lopez in the TV show “Lucifer.” So, what more is there to look forward to in this film? According to the summary, “Casa de Milagro is a family-owned business that manufactures festive ornaments and décor inspired by Mexican Christmas customs.” “Each Christmas season, their award-winning designs, produced by matriarch Milagro Ortega, are in high demand. Tony (Mario Lopez) and Magdalena (Garcia) run the shop in Santa Fe with the support of their father (Efrain Figueroa), but when their beloved Milagro passes away unexpectedly, the family struggles to regain its heart.” The loss also exposes them to an unexpected business offer, which they had never explored before—and don’t want to consider now—though it may provide the family with a different opportunity as a result.

The narrative adds, “With Milagro gone, Belinda Sawyer (Toubia), an executive at one of the major greeting card and holiday décor shops, sees a chance to acquire the company.” “When Belinda and Tony exchange sparks, she realizes there’s more to Casa de Milagro than meets the eye.” “Holiday in Santa Fe” airs on Lifetime on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.