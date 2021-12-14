Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Ghosts Of Christmas Past’ Trailer, Cast Synopsis

The premiere of “Ghosts of Christmas Past,” starring Annie Clark and Dan Jeannotte, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans will be treated to a treat with this flick, as it will introduce them to two new Lifetime faces. Clark is most recognized for her role as Fiona Coyne on “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” whilst Jeannotte has a long list of credits. Ryan Decker on “The Bold Type,” Brandon Russell on “The Good Witch,” and James Stewart on “Reign” are among the characters he has played in recent years. This is not just the pair’s first Lifetime picture, but it’s also their first feature together. So, what can fans look forward to? Let’s have a look.

“A fortune teller tells Ellie (Clark), a habitual ‘ghoster’ on dating apps, that she must reconcile her past and make up with all of people she ghosted before Christmas, or she will never find true love,” according to the synopsis. “Over the course of a week, she sets out to find all of the guys she ghosted before the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve, and in the process, she finds love.” Will she find love in the most unexpected places? “Ghosts of Christmas Past” premieres on Lifetime on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT.