Lifetime Movie Premiere: ‘Christmas By Chance’ Trailer, Cast, and Synopsis

The debut of “Christmas by Chance,” starring Winny Clarke and Jacob Blair, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

The film will be a pleasure for fans who may recognize Blair but may not be familiar with the rest of the ensemble, as several of them will be making their debut appearance on the network. While Blair has appeared on the network before in “Grounded for Christmas,” he is most recognized for his recent Hallmark roles in “Christmas Next Door,” “A Veteran’s Christmas,” and “A Winter Getaway.” Clarke, on the other hand, will be a completely new face to Lifetime viewers. Her prior credits include “Santa’s Castle,” “Home for Harvest,” and “Swerve,” where she played Cassidy. Celeste Desjardins (Christmas Wedding Planner) also appears in the film.

So, what can fans anticipate? Let’s have a look.

“Chance Charleswood (Clarke) operates “By Chance Gifts,” a faltering gift business. As the Christmas shopping season approaches, William Richards (Blair), a wealthy and well-known entrepreneur, hires Chance to assist him in planning the perfect proposal for his fiancée, Leyla Brooks (Desjardins),” according to the synopsis. “When Chance needs to learn more about Leyla’s interests, they develop a scheme to have her attend their Christmas party as an old family acquaintance.” However, as the two begin to make plans for the perfect proposal, events occur that cause both—and Leyla—to wonder what the future holds.

“Chance and William continue to spend more time together in the hopes of constructing the perfect proposal,” the synopsis adds. “However, Leyla does not appear to be ready for marriage, and each plan appears to fall apart.” “As Chance and William get to know each other better, they start to bring out the best in one other and, in the process, discover their genuine selves.” “Christmas by Chance” premieres on Lifetime on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.