Lifetime Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for “A Picture-Perfect Holiday.”

On Saturday night, “A Picture-Perfect Holiday,” starring Tatyana Ali and Henderson Wade, will premiere as part of Lifetime’s Christmas Movies.

Ali has been in various Lifetime shows, including “The Good Nanny,” “Wrapped Up in Christmas,” “Jingle Belle,” “Deadly Match,” and “Christmas Hotel,” among others. Of course, her role as Ashley Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is well-known. Wade is another someone who may be familiar to viewers, having played Sherriff Michael Minetta in “Riverdale” and in the Lifetime films “Unwanted Guest” and “The Cheerleader Murders.” Also starring is Dina Meyer (“A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale”).

So, what will happen when these two collaborate on their first project? Let’s have a look.

A synopsis for the film reads, “Fashion photographer Gaby Jones (Ali) is eager to create a name for herself and finally gets her opportunity when she secures a coveted job at a magazine.” “Despite not being a major admirer of the holidays, Gaby is persuaded by an editor (Meyer) to join the annual Christmas Photography Retreat in the little hamlet of Pine Falls to improve her talents.” Gaby, on the other hand, discovers that her property has been double booked, and she is stranded with wildlife photographer Sean (Wade). Of course, things swiftly alter after a tense start, and they will be confronted with a far larger and unexpected obstacle.

The synopsis reads, “As the two fall in love, their life choices start to come in the way, and the two must decide if they’re prepared to take a risk in order to spend a picture-perfect holiday together.”

“A Picture-Perfect Holiday” airs on Lifetime on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.