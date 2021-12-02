Lifetime Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for “A Christmas Village Romance”

The debut of “A Christmas Village Romance,” starring Craig Epstein and Jeni Ross, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans will undoubtedly remember Epstein, who is perhaps best known for his teen role as Craig Manning on “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” but has since carved out a reputation for himself in roles such as Brian Altman on “Suits” and Chuck Russink on “Designated Survivor.” Fans of Lifetime will recognize him from “The Danger Next Door,” “Mistletoe & Menorahs,” and “A Storybook Christmas,” among others. Ross, on the other hand, will be a new face to Lifetime, appearing in this picture for the first time. Previous credits include roles in the films “No Escape Room” and “Christmas Jars” and “Holiday Joy,” as well as holiday food. Also starring is Olivier Renaud (“A Christmas Exchange,” “Midnight at the Magnolia”).

So, what can moviegoers expect from this film? A synopsis reads as follows: “When romance novelist Diana (Ross) finds that Maple Creek, a picturesque pioneer village, is fighting to stay afloat,” according to the synopsis, “she leverages her reputation to promote interest in the town by throwing a Christmas gala.” “Diana rallies her family and friends to help, but she’s met with resistance from Carter (Epstein), the village blacksmith and town historian.” As the two collaborate, sparks naturally flow, until an unanticipated issue arises.

“When her stunning cover model and hidden crush, Greg (Renaud), surprises Diana the night before the major Christmas gala, she’s split between who to pick and must turn to her novels for answers,” the synopsis reads.

“A Christmas Village Romance” premieres on Lifetime on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.