Lifetime Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for “A Christmas Dance Reunion”

The debut of “A Christmas Dance Reunion,” starring Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

This film is a true fan favorite since it features the long-awaited reunion of its stars. While fans haven’t seen them together on screen for anything on Lifetime, anyone who has seen “High School Musical,” “High School Musical 2,” or “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” will recognize Bleu and Coleman as two of the breakout stars from the Disney Channel’s “High School Musical,” “High School Musical 2,” and “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” In the flicks, they played Chad Danforth and Taylor McKessie, who eventually became a couple.

They’ve both gone on to different roles after their time in the Disney franchise, with Bleu most recently acting in the Hallmark Channel film “Love, For Real,” as well as “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn The Broadway Musical.” Coleman was in the films “Steppin’ Back to Love” and “I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story” recently. This is, however, the first time they’ve acted together since they were Chad and Taylor. So, what can fans anticipate? Let’s have a look.

“Successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Coleman) returns to the Winterleigh Resort with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts) to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season,” according to the synopsis. “Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner’s nephew, Barrett Brewster (Bleu), who was her childhood Christmas Dance partner.” Once there, Lucy immediately pushes everyone to bring back the treasured events from her youth in order to really celebrate the resort’s charm, particularly the Dance, which she and Barrett used to star in. Working with him again, on the other hand, could cause her to suffer as she plans her next moves after the holidays.

“Lucy must decide if she’s willing to take a chance on love and team up with Barrett once more for what could be the final Christmas Dance,” the synopsis concludes.

“A Christmas Dance Reunion” airs on Lifetime on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.