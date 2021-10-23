Lifetime Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Date for “Switched Before Birth”

The original film “Switched Before Birth” premieres on Saturday as part of Lifetime’s “Ripped From the Headlines” event.

The film was “inspired by IVF stories of genuine couples,” according to the network, and will follow two women whose lives become entwined following a mishap during the IVF process.

Olivia Crawford (Skyler Samuels) and her husband Brian (Bo Yokely) had been through multiple miscarriages and failed IVF efforts in the film. As the process begins to have an impact on the couple’s finances, Olivia announces that she is expecting twins.

Olivia meets Anna Ramirez (Justina Machado) during her IVF treatment, who is struggling to conceive after years of focusing on becoming a successful restaurateur. Anna becomes pregnant later on, and the women continue to support one another throughout their lives.

However, Anna has a miscarriage, putting her marriage to Gabe Ramirez under strain (Yancey Arias). Olivia is there for Anna during a difficult moment in her life, but their friendship takes a drastic turn.

“When Olivia and Brian finally welcome their twins, Olivia’s life feels complete,” the synopsis for “Switched Before Birth” teases. “However, the happy couple’s world is turned upside down when they discover that not only are the babies not twins, but one of them is also biologically Anna and Gabe’s that was implanted into Olivia by mistake.”

“Now that they’ve been placed against one other, Olivia will go to any length to keep the baby she carried, while Anna will do anything to bring her son home.”

Elisabeth Röhm directed the film, while Kelly Fullerton wrote the screenplay. The film’s executive producers were Leslie Greif, Eric Tomosunas, Laurie Pozmantier, and Stacy Mandelberg.

Big Dreams Entertainment and Swirl for Lifetime produced the TV movie, which was produced by Alex Kerr and Ron Robinson.

“Switched Before Birth” premieres on Lifetime on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT.