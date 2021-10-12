Lego will sell toys that are “free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes.”

After performing a new poll, LEGO declared that it will make its toys more inclusive as it markets them to both boys and girls in order to eliminate “harmful preconceptions.”

“Despite early advances in girls overcoming prejudice, prevailing views toward play and creative jobs remain unequal and restrictive,” the business stated in a statement on Monday.

After a study indicated that females are hampered by “unequal and restricted” attitudes toward creativity and play, Lego stated it will remove “gender bias and negative stereotypes” from its goods. https://t.co/5Pg159VEri “Girls today are more confident than ever before in engaging in all forms of play and creative activities, but as they get older, society’s engrained gender preconceptions hold them back,” the company noted.

The company polled 7,000 parents and children aged 6 to 14 in seven countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, and Poland.

According to the study, 76% of parents would urge their males to play with Legos, whereas only 24% would recommend Legos to their daughters. Another finding from the study was that 74% of boys and 62% of girls believe that some activities are appropriate for boys and others are appropriate for girls.

“New research commissioned by the LEGO Group finds that today’s girls are increasingly confident to engage in all forms of play and creative activities,” according to the study. “However, as they become older, society’s engrained gender norms hold them back.”

The children were asked if it was okay for females to play football and boys to do ballet in the study. According to the survey, 82 percent of females and 71 percent of boys responded yes. Meanwhile, 71% of boys stated they were concerned about being teased if they played with a toy associated with girls, compared to only 42% of girls who play with toys associated with guys.

Parents were five times more likely to encourage their daughters to participate in hobbies like dancing and dressing up, and three times more likely to support cooking and baking. Parents, on the other hand, were nearly four times more likely to urge their sons to participate in sports.

“Our aim now is to encourage boys and girls who want to play with kits that were once thought to be ‘not for them,'” said Julia Goldin, Lego’s chief product and marketing officer.