Last Night’s ‘SNL’ Skits: Watch Cold Open Mock Aaron Rodgers’ Vaccine Status

The most recent edition of “Saturday Night Live” focused on some of the most contentious events from the previous week, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 illness.

Kieran Culkin presented the show, which featured musical guest Ed Sheeran.

Apart from current events, the “Weekend Update” discussed more COVID-19 news and featured the presenter in a humorous weather report.

Here are some of the best sketches from Season 47’s sixth episode of “SNL.”

Opened in the cold

The classic NBC comedy show’s debut segment featured a mock interview and a new Donald Trump. The night opened with Cecily Strong impersonating Fox News presenter Jeanine Pirro interviewing Pete Davidson’s character, Rodgers.

Rodgers stated earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was unvaccinated. “Our first guest is a bold American who stood up and said, ‘Screw you, science, I know Joe Rogan!'” As she introduced Davidson’s Rodgers, Strong stated.

Davidson, like the actual Rodgers, claimed he was being harassed by the “woke mob,” but insisted on informing his teammates about his lack of vaccinations.

Davidson stated, “I never lied.” “I gathered all of my teammates in a huddle and told them, ‘Trust me, I’m more or less immunized.’ ‘Team, go!'” Alex Moffat’s character, Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, was also mentioned in the cold opener. In the spoof, Youngkin, who was actually sponsored by Trump, attempted to separate himself from the former president.

Trump, played by new cast member James Austin Johnson, was put on a split-screen with Moffat and tried to take credit for the victory. Johnson remarked, “I just wanted to congratulate Glenn Youngkin, and especially myself, on a wonderful victory in Virginia.”

Moffat then requested that the split-screen be removed. Later, Trump went off on a tangent discussing Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario, “Star Wars,” and Marvel’s “Eternals,” among other issues. Update for the Weekend Ice Cube, played by Kenan Thompson, paid a visit to the “SNL” fake news section after leaving the Sony comedy “Oh Hell No” after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thompson told co-anchor Michael Che that he was not interested in following the rest of society and taking the vaccine. “Hey, man, have a look at this.” Thompson stated, “I’d rather be myself than take that vaccine like the other three billion bozos.”

When Che pointed out that Ice Cube had lost out on, Ice Cube became enraged. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.