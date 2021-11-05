Kroger Is The Most Recent Retailer To Fall For A Crypto Scam.

According to Reuters, Kroger has fallen victim to a bitcoin hoax, as the supermarket shop denies ever accepting the popular cryptocurrency.

“A news statement purporting to be from The Kroger Co was produced this morning, falsely claiming that the company would begin accepting Bitcoin Cash. This communication was deceptive and unsubstantiated, and it should be ignored “In a statement, a corporate spokeswoman said.

This is the second large shop to fall victim to a crypto-related hoax since September, when Walmart refused to accept the cryptocurrency Litecoin.

Cryptocurrency has gained in popularity among investors seeking to make money in ways other than the stock market, with many claiming that crypto will be a part of the future and that its value will only rise with time. Crypto platforms are riddled with fraud, frauds, and abuse, according to critics, and the federal government should enforce laws and consumer protections.

The price of bitcoin is currently $60,883.81.