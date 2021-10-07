Kroger Is Adding 20,000 New Employees Ahead Of The Holiday Shopping Season.

Kroger (KR) is the latest retailer to announce plans to hire tens of thousands of new employees in time for the holiday season.

The supermarket giant said it plans to hire 20,000 people across its retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, pharmacy, and healthcare divisions.

Store leaders, customer service managers, personal shoppers, e-commerce specialists, digital marketing managers, software engineers, data architects, delivery drivers, warehouse workers, machine operators, category and procurement managers, financial analysts, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, project managers, and administrative supporters are just a few of the positions available at Kroger’s family of stores.

On Oct. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. EST, Kroger will have a nationwide hybrid hiring event with virtual and on-site interviews. At jobs.kroger.com, candidates can register for the event.

Kroger will provide a variety of incentives to interested candidates, including competitive earnings and salary, healthcare, and retirement plans. Kroger claims that its national average wage in 2021 will be more than $16 an hour, and that when combined with other benefits, it will be more than $21 an hour.

In addition, the company provides full and part-time employees with up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement, training and development programs, health and wellness help, and other perks and discounts on groceries, gadgets, streaming services, travel, and more.

Employees who obtain the COVID immunization will also receive a $100 one-time payment.

In a statement, Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer, said, “The Kroger Family of Companies is eager to welcome 20,000 associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gatherings and celebrations.”

“It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the country’s leading retailers and employers, we’re devoted to providing associates with a culture of opportunity, a purposeful career path, competitive compensation and benefits, and flexible schedules.”

Walmart, Target, and Amazon have all stated that they will be recruiting tens of thousands of people in preparation for the holiday season. Amazon plans to hire 125,000 new employees, while Target plans to hire 100,000 new employees and Walmart plans to hire 150,000 new workers.

Kroger’s stock was trading at $39.08 at 1:03 p.m. EST on Wednesday, down 80 cents or 2.01%.