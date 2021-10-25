Kirinmaru’s Daughter Rion in ‘Yashahime: Princess Half Demon’ Episode 29 Spoilers

In “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” Episode 29, Rion gives Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha the Kyuyokon root. “The Girl Named Rion” is the title of the new episode. Rion opens out to the three females in the official promo clip for Episode 29. She expresses her dissatisfaction with Kirinmaru’s greed and urges them to fight him and preserve the planet.

She goes on to say that Towa and the others are deserving of the Star-Slicer Flute and the Kyuyokon root.

The three girls arrived at the mystery mountain brimming with tremendous amounts of demon energy in Episode 28 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon,” titled “The Barrier of Mount Musubi.”

Rion, Kirinmaru’s daughter, was present when Moroha detected someone. Rion was shown dreaming about Kirinmaru and the Great Dog Demon Toga fighting.

Kirinmaru lost the battle in her dream, but Toga saved him since Rion was watching the fight. Kirinmaru was warned by Toga not to bring a child to the battlefield.

Sesshomaru learned of Towa and company’s trip to Mount Musubi from another source. Rion was imprisoned in a barrier on the mountain, which Jaken revealed.

Moroha intended to enter Mount Musubi, but Setsuna warned her that this was no ordinary barrier that they could easily pass through.

Moroha predicted that the mountain’s center will be brimming with spiritual energy. She did, however, come across something surprising.

“When the three girls arrive to Mount Musubi, they are met with a formidable barrier. Moroha is able to flee and comes across something unexpected “Hulu’s synopsis for Episode 28 can be found here.

Azusa Tadokoro plays Moroha, Sara Matsumoto plays Towa, Mikako Komatsu plays Setsuna, Ai Fairouz plays Takechiyo, Kappei Yamaguchi plays Inuyasha, Ken Narita plays Sesshomaru, Mamiko Noto plays Rin, Ryohei Kimura plays Kohaku, Takehiro Urao plays Hisui, Hitomi Ueda plays Gyokuto, Hirok

Episode 29 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” will premiere on Saturday. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation all have the episodes available for streaming.