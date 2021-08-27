Kirara’s Cursed Technique is explained in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 156 Leaks and Spoilers.

Panda and Megumi Fushiguro have been bothered by Kirara’s odd cursed technology. Chapter 156 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will go even further into her technique, which is tied to stars and constellations.

Ducky, a Twitter user, published the summary of Chapter 156 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Fushiguro notices a star and the word Acrux scrawled on his rabbits at the start of the chapter.

Gacrux is also written on the door, which he notices. Fushiguro asks Panda to examine his body, and Panda discovers the Imai marking, as well as the fact that Fushiguro has Acrux tattooed on his body.

Fushiguro discovers that Kirara’s cursed technique is based on the Southern Cross constellation. He expresses gratitude to Tsumiki for informing him about this cursed technique.

The practitioners of this cursed technique can label cursed energy with the names of the stars, according to the chapter. To approach a marked body, they must proceed in the same sequence as the stars’ distance from Earth.

Imai, Acrux, Mimosa, Giran, and Gacrux are the markings in this order. Kirara is a Ginan, and Mimosa is a rock on the floor. The depth of the stars determines the order. The star may appear 2D on the floor, but it is actually 3D, according to the chapter.

As a result, Fushiguro, who has Acrux connected to his body, must pass past Mimosa and Ginan to reach the monitor room’s door, which is guarded by a Gacrux.

Tsumiki is grateful to Fushiguro since he is able to decipher this cursed technique and defeat Kirara. After that, he immobilizes Kirara.

To get atop Kirara’s back, Fushiguro employs his Divine Dog. He also admits that he never dispelled the Divine Dog, instead holding it against a wall between them.

The Divine Dog couldn’t fly back at him because of the wall, so he let her go when she was exactly between them.

Fans may read Chapter 156 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” online at Viz and Manga Plus. The chapter is set to be released on Sunday. The chapter’s print edition will be available on Monday.