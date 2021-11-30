Kids and babies (and their parents) will adore these 16 holiday gift ideas.

Buying for children during the holidays may be a nerve-wracking experience because their Christmas wish lists are always changing. Fortunately for those who are afflicted, we have a dozen unique gift ideas that every child will appreciate this holiday season.

My First Book Club

Consider providing a gift that will keep on giving if you’re presenting to a child who enjoys the surprise toy trend. My First Reading Club is a monthly subscription service that sends two to three age-appropriate books to children’s homes. An exercise book and a tiny, pampering gift for mom are included in every shipment. Book sets are offered for all ages, from infants to seasoned pre-teen readers. The first boxes arrive 48 hours after purchase, and 12-month subscriptions start at $16.99 each month.

Laser Tag with Rechargeable Batteries

With their Rechargeable Lazer Tag set ($99.99), USA Toyz provides laser tag enjoyment to your house. This package includes toy weapons that provide light and vibration feedback with every hit and can be fired up to over 100 feet away, as well as another interesting surprise. Players can reload their ammo, choose their gun type, and experiment with various team colors to have more fun. This game is intended for children aged 8 and higher.

Baby Ball in Rainbow Fabric

Haba USA’s Rainbow Fabric Baby Ball ($19.99) allows babies to safely play ball. This non-toxic, soft toy is divided into eight pieces, each of which offers a different sensory experience for a baby. This toy provides comprehensive stimulation for children aged 6 to 24 months, with crinkle textures, rattles, and soft fabrics.

Cabinet for storing items

Toys are popular holiday gifts for children, but does anyone ever wonder how and where parents keep them all? Give parents a helping hand this holiday season by giving them an Iris USA 3-Wood Storage Shelf ($62.99) and a new toy for their child. This cabinet can be utilized horizontally or vertically and has magnetic-closed doors for quick access. It comes in gray (shown), black, white, light brown, and dark brown.

Splish Splash Bathtime Fun Bath Set by Nuby + Dove

This is a gift that both parents and children will appreciate. Splish Splash Bathtime Fun Bath Set ($44.99) from Nuby and Baby Dove includes 13-ounce bottles of Baby Dove hypoallergenic shampoo, body wash, and lotion. Together with the Nuby Rinse Pail,