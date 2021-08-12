Kelly Clarkson and the judges of ‘The Voice’ celebrated her divorce prenuptial agreement victory over Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson had a small celebration on the set of NBC’s “The Voice” on Wednesday after learning of a key victory in her divorce proceedings against her former spouse Brandon Blackstock.

According to TMZ, Clarkson was on set when she received an email from her lawyer alerting her that the judge had approved her prenuptial agreement in her divorce from Blackstock, and she let out a scream.

Clarkson reportedly began celebrating with her other “The Voice” judges, including Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande, after letting out the screech.

The prenuptial agreement in effect divides all of the assets and income earned by the former spouse during their marriage. After Clarkson filed for divorce in June, Blackstock challenged the prenuptial agreement, claiming she was entitled to a share of the income she earned during their marriage as well as all of their assets.

Because it was a “financial burden,” the “American Idol” alum wanted to sell his Montana ranch, which he moved onto with aspirations to launch a career as a rodeo manager.

According to court documents filed this week, Clarkson’s request to sell the home, which costs $81,000 per month to maintain, was denied at the time.

The judge noted in the judgement, “The evidence in this case reveals that after the date of Separation, Respondent made a very conscious choice to change his life and become a full-time rancher.”

“He testified that he is not putting forth any effort to develop his customer list or music management company….” Respondent took a very intentional decision, which he stated he had planned for a long time, to drastically shift his lifestyle from predominantly working in the music and entertainment world to working in an agriculture community and living a full-time ranch and cattle working lifestyle.”

Clarkson will be able to sell the Montana ranch she purchased following the judge’s recent judgment.

River and Remington, the singer’s and Blackstock’s two children, have been granted temporary primary custody. Clarkson’s divorce will most likely be formalized in the coming days.