Katy Perry, Avril Lavigne, Daddy Yankee, and Others Will Perform On TV On New Year’s Eve 2022.

New Year’s Eve has finally arrived, and while 2021 has been a perplexing year in terms of what we should and shouldn’t do when it comes to celebratory parties, 2022 is finally on the horizon, with various TV specials to help usher in the end of one year and the start of another.

While some may be eager to say their goodbyes to all things 2021, with so many specials running at the same time, it may be difficult to choose one and decide which is the best way to end the year. Some events, such as FOX’s annual New Year’s Roast and Toast, have already been canceled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, while others are still scheduled. Here’s an useful list to all the specials that are showing and which talent will be featured—both live and remotely—at each to help you decide which to watch.

Check out all of the artists who will be playing on the various New Year’s Eve specials tonight (all times EST).

Ryan Seacrest and Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021

From 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on ABC, then from 11:30 p.m. to 2:13 a.m. on ABC.

This year’s performance will feature four different festivities, each with its own host and artist. Ryan Seacrest will be joined in New York by Liza Koshy and Jessie James Decker, who will serve as the Powerball Correspondent. LL Cool J, Chlöe, Journey, and Karol G will be among the performers. Billy Porter will perform in New Orleans, while AJR, Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Don Omar, Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, Windser, Mneskin, Mae Muller, Polo G, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, and Walker Hayes will play in Los Angeles.

The show will also broadcast a live Spanish-language version from Puerto Rico for the first time, with Roselyn Sanchez as host and Daddy Yankee as the headliner.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson throw a New Year’s Eve bash.

From 10:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m., live on NBC.

Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h, Saweetie, Anitta, and Jack Harlow will perform with Cyrus and Davidson in Miami.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host a live broadcast on New Year’s Eve.

From 8:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., CNN will broadcast live.

Katy Perry, William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, and Patti Lupone are among the guests and performers.