Kareem Abdul-Jabbar claims that the COVID-19 meme has harmed LeBron James’ legacy.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is going after the player who is anticipated to pass him one day. LeBron James has enraged Kareem Abdul-Jabbar over a meme the current Los Angeles Lakers player recently shared regarding COVID-19.

James shared a meme on his Instagram account on Thursday that depicted three Spidermen pointing at each other with the words “COVID,” “cold,” and “flu” written on them. “Help me out folks,” James captioned the photo. On his Substack, Abdul-Jabbar responded with a post titled “Dear LeBron: Here’s the COVID-19 Help You Requested in Your Spider-Man Meme.” The decision to post the meme, according to the report, was a damage to James’ legacy and fosters “vaccine reluctance, putting lives and livelihoods at danger.” (@kingjames) shared a post. “Former Black celebs and influencers should continue to push everyone to get vaccinated and boosters,” Abdul-Jabbar stated. “Immunization, whether through vaccines or prior infection, deteriorates with time, leaving people vulnerable to reinfection.”

“While LeBron James is an important and dynamic critic of police brutality against the Black community, he also has to be an important and dynamic advocate for vaccines, which might save thousands of Black lives right now.” In both circumstances, racism is just as real—and just as deadly.” COVID-19 has put over 100 players in the NBA’s health and safety guidelines as of Tuesday afternoon. According to the league, 97 percent of its players, including James, have been immunized.

The United States is seeing 243,099 COVID-19 cases per day, the highest seven-day average since January, when immunizations were only available to a small percentage of the population.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are reduced compared to previous waves of infection now that the Omicron variety is sweeping the country.